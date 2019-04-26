The Chargers selected Tillery in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

Los Angeles gets more ammo for an already loaded front by adding Tillery out of Notre Dame. At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms, Tillery is a long-levered athlete who bolstered his stock with a strong combine that was highlighted by a 4.93 40-yard dash and a 4.33-second short shuttle. His frame doesn't project well to play on the interior, but he did his best work outside the guard and outside the tackle at Notre Dame anyway. He figures to be a rotational piece behind Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to start his career, but don't be surprised if he carves out a significant role for the Chargers before long.