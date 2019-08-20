Tillery (shoulder) recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack in the 19-17 preseason loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Tillery certainly had a promising preseason debut, recording a sack in the second quarter. The 2019 first-round pick has been practicing since the onset of training camp off and on, but Sunday's designation should confirm Tillery will be available Week 1 of the regular season as part of a fearsome front four.