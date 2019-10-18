Play

Tillery will make the first start of his NFL career Sunday at Tennessee, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Fellow DT Justin Jones (shoulder) is out for Week 7, providing Tillery with the chance to enter the starting eleven. The rookie first-round pick has played a rotational role through six games with five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks.

