Tillery is in line to start at defensive end Sunday against the Bills, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers have been decimated by injuries at the defensive end spot. Melvin Ingram (knee) landed on injured reserve Friday, while Uchenna Nwosu sits out Week 12 with a shoulder issue. Tillery typically lines up along the defensive interior, but he could be bumped to the edge to start opposite Joey Bosa during a visit to Orchard Park. Emeke Egbule, who has zero career starts over his two pro campaigns, is the only available right defensive end on the team's roster.