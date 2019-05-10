Tillery (shoulder) did not practice Friday during the team's rookie minicamp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.comreports.

Tillery had surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, so it makes sense that he'd be unable to practice, particularly given his 3-to-4 month recovery timeline. Expect the 2019 first-round pick to be available come the start of the team's official training camp in August.

