Tillery (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
After missing the first two practices of Week 9 prep, Tillery returned in a limited fashion Friday but will still miss Sunday's contest due to a back injury. In his absence, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Jeremiah Attaochu are candidates for increased roles.
