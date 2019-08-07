Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Won't play Thursday
Tillery (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's preseason contest, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the Chargers have been extra cautious with their first-round pick. The defensive end has seen plenty of practice time during training camp, so this designation feels more precautionary than reactionary, and it's quite possible the 22-year-old could make his preseason debut next week.
