Alt is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 contest versus Tennessee due to an ankle injury.

Alt had his lower right leg rolled up on by a defender on a Chargers passing play in the second quarter. He had to be carted off the field, which is generally not a good sign for an in-game return to action, though Alt has been initially deemed questionable. If he needs to miss any time, the loss of one of the league's best offensive tackles would certainly be a big blow to Los Angeles. For now, Jamaree Salyer has entered the game at left tackle.