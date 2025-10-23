Alt (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

A high-ankle sprain from Week 4 against the Giants prevented Alt from playing in the Chargers' last three games. The second-year lineman has been cleared to play Thursday, and he will slide back into his starting role at left tackle against the Vikings. Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) has also been cleared to play Week 8.