Alt is believed to have suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

Alt was carted off the field in the second quarter, and he's apparently dealing with another high-ankle sprain on his right leg. It's the same injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Giants, but this time it could require a procedure to repair it. The offensive lineman will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. If Alt is forced to miss action moving forward, Jamaree Salyer is a top candidate to take over at left tackle.