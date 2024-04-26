The Chargers selected Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

Los Angeles had been circled as a possible trade-down candidate, or a team that would be interested in dipping into the wide receiver pool given the team's weakness at that position. However, the new regime led by coach Jim Harbaugh opted to bolster the trenches with Alt. The latest Notre Dame tackle to be selected high in the draft, Alt checks in at a mammoth 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds with 34.25-inch arms. He started for three seasons in South Bend and profiles as a tackle who can do it all, whether it's in pass protection or run blocking. Rashawn Slater was a high draft pick for the Chargers who has been holding down the left tackle spot for years, so Alt may be tasked with learning how to play right tackle.