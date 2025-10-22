Alt (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Vikings, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The Chargers only held a walk-through version of practice Wednesday, and Alt was estimated as a limited participant. Alt told reporters earlier in the week that he wanted to play in Week 8, and the Chargers would be in quite the bind at the tackle position if he had to sit out another week, as both projected starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and top backup Austin Deculus (ankle) are also designated as questionable for Thursday's contest.