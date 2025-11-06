default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Chargers placed Alt (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Alt is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery earlier in the week to repair a high ankle sprain. Jamaree Salyer should take over as the team's starting left tackle going forward, while Alt will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.

More News