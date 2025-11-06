Chargers' Joe Alt: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers placed Alt (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Alt is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery earlier in the week to repair a high ankle sprain. Jamaree Salyer should take over as the team's starting left tackle going forward, while Alt will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.
