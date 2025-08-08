Alt is expected to shift to left tackle in the wake of Rashawn Slater's season-ending knee injury, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Alt primarily played left tackle at Notre Dame, so the 2024 fifth overall pick should have little trouble making the switch from right tackle, where he played his rookie year. Trey Pipkins is expected to move into the starting right tackle role. Slater sustained a torn patellar tendon in practice Thursday.