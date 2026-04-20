Alt (ankle) was present for the Chargers' organized team activities Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Alt suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Titans and was unable to return to the field for the rest of the 2025 season, The star right tackle entering 2026 as a healthy practice participant is great news for quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offensive line, who struggled greatly late in the year due to lack of depth amidst many injuries.