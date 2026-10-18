Alt (neck), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, received favorable news after recently being evaluated by a specialist and is expected to ramp up his activity during the Chargers' Week 7 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Alt will be sidelined for a second straight game, but assuming his neck responds well while he begins ramping back up, he could be back in the lineup for the Chargers' next contest Week 8 versus the Rams on Nov. 1. Alex Harkey replaced Alt at right tackle in the Week 5 loss to the Broncos and could draw another start in his stead Sunday.