Alt will have season-ending surgery to repair a right high-ankle sprain that he sustained during the Chargers' 27-20 win over the Titans on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Alt missed three games earlier in the season due to the same injury. He was cleared to return Week 8 and started at left tackle in each of the Chargers' last two games, but the injury this time around is severe enough for him to require surgery that will sideline the 2024 first-rounder for the rest of the season. Jamaree Salyer took over at left tackle after Alt's exit, and the former could be the starter at that position for the rest of the season.