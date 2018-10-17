Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Absent from injury report
Barksdale (knee) is not present on Wednesday's injury report.
Barksdale was inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns after logging limited practices last week, but starts off this week apparently clear of the issue. The 30-year-old is on track to re-take his starting position at right tackle against the Titans on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...