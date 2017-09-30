Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Acquire's questionable status
Barksdale (foot) logged a full practice Firday, but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Barksdale figures to be more on the probable side of his designation, as he closed out the week with two full practices. Michael Schofield figures to fill in at right tackle should the 28-year-old ultimately be unable to go.
