Barksdale is day-to-day with a sore foot, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Barksdale's injury seems relatively minor and he should be back practicing within the week. The seven-year vet was recently dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out Sunday's preseason contest. It's unsure whether the two ailments are related.

