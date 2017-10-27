Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Doubtful for Sunday
Barksdale (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Barksdale looks to be on pace to miss his second straight game, as he failed to practice for the second straight week. Michael Schofield will be in line to play right tackle again Sunday.
