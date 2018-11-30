Barksdale (personal) is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Barksdale was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's primetime tilt against the Steelers, but has ultimately been ruled out for undisclosed personal reasons. Trent Scott could see limited use as a backup to starting right tackle Sam Tevi as long as Barksdale remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories