Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Exits early with foot injury
Barksdale left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a foot injury.
The severity of Barksdale's injury is unknown but should he be forced to miss any time, Chris Hairston would be in line to take additional snaps at right tackle.
More News
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Expected in opener•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Sits out Saturday for rest•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Day-to-day with foot injury•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Sits Sunday with ankle injury•
-
Report: Chargers agree to deal with OT Joe Barksdale•
-
Rams Jeff Fisher says team is interested in re-signing Joe Barksdale•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...