Barksdale (foot) has been ruled out for the Chargers' Week 11 matchup versus the Bills.

Barksdale's foot is still sore and he will miss his fourth consecutive game as a result. However, he was able to participate in practice last week, so he does appear to be trending toward in the right direction. The 29-year-old offensive lineman will have to set his sights on Week 12.

