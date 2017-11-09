Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Full speed ahead
Barksdale (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Barksdale benefited greatly from the bye week, and he'll slot back into his right tackle position Sunday.
