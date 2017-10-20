Barksdale (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Barksdale has been questionable with the foot injury in prior weeks, but he's still managed to suit up for five of the Chargers' six games this season, starting in all of those contests. He failed to practice in any capacity this week, however, making it difficult to discern if he'll be able to continue his trend of playing through the injury.