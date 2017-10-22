Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Inactive for Sunday
Barksdale (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Barksdale has often been able to battle through this injury in the past, but he didn't practice at all this week so being inactive isn't out of the blue. Michael Schofield will likely slot in at right tackle.
More News
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Gets questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Acquires questionable status•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Absent from injury report•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...