Barksdale, who's already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills, is nursing a turf toe injury and could be out for an extended period of time, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports. "I just want to give him a chance to get completely well," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "And if not, I think we're going to have to do something else."

Barksdale, who's set to miss his fourth consecutive game, suffered a setback in practice last week. If he doesn't show progress in his recovery soon, it sounds like Lynn might consider sending Barksdale to injured reserve.