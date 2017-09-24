Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Out for Sunday's game
Barksdale (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Without Barksdale, Chris Hairston will fill in at right tackle for the time being.
More News
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Exits early with foot injury•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Expected in opener•
-
Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Sits out Saturday for rest•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...