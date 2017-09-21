Barksdale (foot) was a full participant at the Chargers' practice Thursday.

Barksdale exited Sunday's loss to the Dolphins in the third quarter and practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but appears good to go for Week 3. Right guard Kenny Wiggins (ankle) and center Spencer Pulley (knee) also participated fully Thursday, so the Chargers' offensive line could potentially be at full strength for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.