Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Questionable for Sunday
Barksdale (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Barksdale did not participate at Friday's practice after being a full participant Thursday, so it's difficult to gauge his likelihood to play at this point. Chris Hairston will likely fill in at right tackle if Barksdale is unable to suit up.
