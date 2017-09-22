Play

Barksdale (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Barksdale was able to practice fully Thursday, so Friday's DNP shouldn't be too much cause for concern. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Anthony Lynn expects Barksdale to play, a good sign given the Chiefs' vaunted pass rush.

