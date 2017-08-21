Barksdale didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints due to an ankle injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Barksdale's injury is unknown, but expect the team to provide an update on the tackle's health sometime this week. With fellow lineman Russell Okung (ankle) also out, look for the Chargers to exercise caution to ensure the health of their key contributors along the offensive front for the start of the season.