Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Won't play Week 11
Barksdale (toe) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
It was revealed this week that Barksdale has been battling a turf toe injury, and could potentially end up on injured reserve. This is the 29-year-old fifth consecutive missed game, and Michael Schofield will likely remain at right tackle in his absence.
