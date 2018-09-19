Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Won't play Week 3
Barksdale (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Barksdale is progressing in his recovery from a knee injury sustained in the Chargers' season opener, but is not yet ready to retake the field. Sam Tevi will serve as the team's starting right tackle against a dominant Rams defensive front.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.