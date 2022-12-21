The Chargers placed Gaziano (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Gaziano made five straight appearances from Week 11 through Week 15, totaling eight tackles and one sack. His lone sack came in the Chargers win over Tennessee, but Gaziano apparently also suffered an undisclosed injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the third-year defensive end will be forced to miss at least four games after landing on IR, meaning he'll be eligible to return this season if the Chargers make the playoffs.