Reed practiced with the running backs Monday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick has a running-back body at 6-0, 224 pounds, but he primarily worked as a wide receiver and kick return specialist in college, finishing his UVA career with 129 receptions, 106 kick returns and only 34 carries. In terms of his short-term fantasy prospects, Reed might actually be more promising at wide receiver, where the Chargers appear desperate for depth behind Keenan Allen and banged-up Mike Williams (shoulder).