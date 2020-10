Reed (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The rookie from Virginia played an important special-teams role throughout September, but Week 4 marks the first time in Reed's young career that he will not dress for game action. He registered 25.7 yards per attempt on six kick-return tries Week 1 through 3, however, those duties will be left up to KJ Hill and Desmond King when the Chargers face Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.