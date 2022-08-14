Reed secured four of five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown and returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

The 2020 fifth-round pick was second in receptions and receiving yards for the Chargers on the night, opening the scoring on a 41-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter. Reed has yet to record a regular-season reception and spent the entirety of last season on the practice squad injured list, but he could make a case to stick as a No. 5 or No. 6 receiver and kickoff returner with a strong enough preseason.