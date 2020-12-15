site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Joe Reed: No limitations Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 15, 2020
1 min read
Reed (ribs) was a full participant at practice Tuesday.
The 22-year-old missed Sunday's win over the Falcons due to the rib injury, but he was able to return to practice as a full participant Tuesday. Reed should reclaim kick return duties and his depth role in the receiving corps.
