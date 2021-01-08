Reed compiled 435 kick-return yards across 11 games during his rookie season. The 23-year-old saw a total of just 27 offensive snaps.

The 2020 fifth-round pick had an opportunity to crack the starting lineup during an abbreviated offseason but instead saw second-year speedster Jalen Guyton jump over him for the No. 3 wide receiver to begin the year, cratering any sort of positive fantasy momentum for Reed. Reed's decent numbers as a kick returner likely will keep him off the roster bubble entering training camp next season, but a drastic change in offensive philosophy might not even be enough for Reed to leapfrog above Guyton, and a number of other names, for the No. 3 role.