Chargers' Joe Reed: Scooped by Chargers
The Chargers selected Reed in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 151st overall.
Reed didn't generate a lot of buzz among mainstream media during the pre-draft process but there's a lot to like about his game. He was a deep ball specialist early in his Virginia career, catching 25 of 37 targets for 465 yards (12.6 YPT) and seven touchdowns in 2018. He was used more as a chain mover in 2019 as his target count exploded to 116. He caught 77 of those targets for 679 yards. Reed also led the nation in kick return average at 33.17 a pop, and two of those returns went for touchdowns. The Chargers have a deep group of veteran receivers, but Reed is someone to keep on the radar in dynasty formats because his production and traits (6-foot, 224 pounds with a 38.0-inch vertical) suggest he can turn into a contributor down the line.
