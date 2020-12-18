Reed (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Reed has been one of Los Angeles' most frequently deployed options on kickoff returns this season, but KJ Hill will continue slotting into that role for Thursday Night Football. The Virginia product has averaged 20.7 yards over 21 returns in 2020, but he's a healthy scratch Week 15 after sitting out last Sunday's matchup against Atlanta because of a ribs injury. Reed's offensive role has been sparse, with five total touches on the season.