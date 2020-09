Reed tallied 85 kick-return yards in the 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also carried the ball once for eight yards.

Reed actually saw less offensive snaps (two) than his first career game (three), but regardless it's pretty clear he's not any semblance of an offensive factor at the moment. The fifth-round pick has proven to be a fairly dominant returner, however, recording the fourth-most return yards (131) through two weeks.