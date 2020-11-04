Reed registered a 26-yard kick return during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Broncos.
Reed has been involved in the kick-returning realm for every game that he's been active in 2020, registering a 23.2 yards-per-attempt average across nine returns (and five games played). Los Angeles has also deployed Tyron Johnson on kickoff returns this season, though he has not fared quite as well with 17.5 yards per attempt. The Virginia product sits fifth on the WR depth chart but he continues to carve out a role for himself with special-teams acumen.