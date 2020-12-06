site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-joe-reed-wont-face-patriots | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Joe Reed: Won't face Patriots
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reed (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Reed received the questionable tag despite not practicing all week, and he won't available Sunday. KJ Hill should handle return duties for the Chargers this week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read