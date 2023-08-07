Bosa didn't participate in Sunday's scrimmage due to an illness, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bosa missed most of the 2022 campaign due to a groin injury but said at the start of training camp this year that he added about 15 to 20 pounds during the offseason, something he hopes will make him a more effective player. While he wasn't on the field Sunday, it seems unlikely that his illness will impact his status for the start of the regular season. However, whether he suits up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams remains to be seen.