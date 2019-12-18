Chargers' Joey Bosa: Adds five tackles in loss
Bosa made five solo tackles in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
It was Bosa's highest tackle output since logging seven in Week 8 against the Bears. He needs 11 more over the final two games to break his career high of 70.
