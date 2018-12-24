Chargers' Joey Bosa: Adds to sack total
Bosa tallied two tackles and half of a sack during Saturday's loss to the Ravens.
Bosa was extremely close to getting another sack, but quick-footed quarterback Lamar Jackson did his best Houdini impression and instinctively evaded Bosa in the pocket in a way few quarterbacks in league history could ever do. The stud defensive end has nonetheless gotten at least a share of a sack in four of six games since returning from a foot injury that cost Bosa the first nine games of the 2018 season. Look for him to remain a force to be reckoned with in both real life and IDP circles when the Chargers reconvene for a Week 17 regular-season finale against a solid Broncos offensive line.
