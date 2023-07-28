Speaking with reporters Thursday, Bosa noted that he added about 15 to 20 pounds in the offseason and believes he'll "be a much more effective player and pass rush with my power," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bosa dropped down to about 250 pounds in 2021 as he transitioned from a traditional defensive end to an edge rusher position that occasionally dropped into coverage under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. He's now back to around the same weight as he was under former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and noted that the added weight is "a big part of my game to be able to be powerful and be strong." Bosa played in just five games in 2022 after landing on injured reserve due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Jaguars. The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year has been an integral part of the Chargers' defensive pash rush, registering at least 10.5 sacks in four of seven seasons and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times.